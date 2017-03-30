Newman student posted a photo of rifles, said “Don’t come to school tomorrow” online, police say

A 15-year-old student at Isidore Newman School has been arrested after he allegedly posted a photo Wednesday morning of several rifles and a shotgun online with the message “Don’t come to school tomorrow,” New Orleans police said.

The student, whose name has not been released because of his age, is charged with terrorizing, intimidation and interference in the operation of schools, according to a NOPD news release:

The NOPD today, March 30, 2017, arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with an alleged threating photo and message posted on social media. At approximately 8:26 a.m., Second District officers were informed by Isidore Newman High School, 1903 Jefferson Avenue, of a possible threat via social media. Officers relocated to the school to investigate the incident. During the investigation, officers learned that on the morning of Wednesday, March 29, a 15-year-old male identified as a current student at the school posted a photograph on the Snapchat social media application displaying several weapons on a bed with a statement reading, “Don’t come to school tomorrow.” This post was shared with several of the juvenile’s friends. Newman school officials were notified of the online post on the evening of March 29 and chose to cancel classes on March 30 and March 31 as a safety measure. As the investigation progressed, NOPD detectives located the juvenile at his residence in the Third District, where he was subsequently arrested. A search warrant was obtained an executed on the suspect’s residence, at which time three rifles and one shotgun were located inside of the residence. The weapons, which matched those in the photo displayed online, were found to be owned by the juvenile’s father. The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Bureau, where he will be charged with one count of each of terrorizing, intimidation and interference in the operation of schools.

