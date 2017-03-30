Newman School closes after “threat of violence” on social media

The Isidore Newman School is closed today (Thursday, March 30) after a “threat of violence” was posted to social media, though the person responsible has already been identified, school officials said.

Head of School Dale Smith announced the closure in an email to parents early Thursday.

“Last night we learned that posted on social media was a threat of violence at our School,” Smith wrote. “We worked through the night with a core administrative team and with our threat assessment consultant to evaluate alternatives and make decisions. We also are working with NOPD. We wanted you to have this information as soon as possible.

“We have identified the person responsible for the posting and have taken steps to contain the risk. However, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel school on Thursday and to cancel parent conferences on Friday. The safety of our students, families, and teachers remains our top priority. Thanks for your understanding and support.”