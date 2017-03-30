Heroin, meth, pills and a gun seized in Fern Street traffic stop, police say

Two Seattle residents were arrested Wednesday with a stash of drugs including heroin, crystal meth, Ecstasy and pills as well as a 9-mm handgun in a traffic stop on Fern Street, New Orleans police said.

Zachary Stoughton, 39, and Sharlaina Lowry, 24, were both arrested on numerous drug charges and carrying a gun while in possession of illegal drugs, according to a NOPD report. For details, see the full news release below: