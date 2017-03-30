Heroin, meth, pills and a gun seized in Fern Street traffic stop, police say

Zachary Stoughton, 39, and Sharlaina Lowry, 24, were both arrested on numerous drug charges and carrying a gun while in possession of illegal drugs, according to a NOPD report. For details, see the full news release below:
NOPD Second District officers made a major drug arrest during a traffic stop on Fern Street this week.
On March 29, 2017, Second District Officers Russell Gary and Jason Jorgenson conducted a traffic stop of a 1991 Acura Integra near the intersection of Fern and Forshey streets. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officers noticed a strong smell of burning marijuana.
Upon being questioned, the driver, Zachary Stoughton and the passenger, Sharlaina Lowry, both of Seattle, WA, advised officers that they were in possession of marijuana and that they were both wanted by Orleans Parish Municipal Court.
After the two were placed under arrest, an inventory of the vehicle was conducted the officers confiscated cash and numerous narcotics including marijuana, heroin, crystal meth, Ecstasy, Xanax and Suboxone. Officers also confiscated a Smith & Wesson 9mm.
Stoughton and Lowry were arrested for possession of a Schedule I CDS (marijuana, heroin, MDMA), possession of Schedule II CDS (crystal meth), possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone), possession of Schedule IV CDS (Xanax) possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of narcotics.