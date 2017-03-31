First Presbyterian Church hosts screening of Netflix mass-incarceration documentary “The 13th”

The First Presbyterian Church on South Claiborne Avenue will host a free screening Sunday afternoon of “The 13th,” the acclaimed Netflix documentary about mass incarceration.

The screening will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church at 5401 South Claiborne Avenue.

“In collaboration with New Orleans Council for Community & Justice, First Presbyterian Church is hosting a movie screening of the documentary ‘13th’ followed by a discussion about related current political events, including the controversial policies of the current White House administration,” according to the event announcement.

“The film is based around the enforcement of the 13th Amendment, which formally abolished slavery, except as punishment for a crime. The documentary ‘13th’ explores the intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration. It analyzes the criminalization of African Americans and the US prison boom. Netflix has rated the film TV-MA. There will be food available for a $5 donation.”