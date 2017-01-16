Woman threatened at gunpoint during armed robbery attempt on South Carrollton, police say

A woman was threatened at gunpoint Sunday morning during an armed robbery attempt on South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a woman in her early 20s, was in the 2200 block of South Carrollton around 7 a.m. Sunday when she was confronted by an assailant with a small black handgun who demanded her belongings, according to the initial NOPD report. “The perpetrator fled in unknown direction without any of the victim’s property,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.