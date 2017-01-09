Four armed robberies reported Uptown within three hours Saturday night, police say

Four armed robberies were reported in Uptown neighborhoods near the river within a three-hour time span Saturday evening, according to New Orleans police reports.

The rash of robberies began around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, when a woman in her 30s was walking in the 700 block of Peniston Street (near Laurel Street) and her purse strap was grabbed from behind, according to the initial NOPD report. She turned to see a man with a handgun demanding her belongings, the report states.

“The perpetrator searched the victim’s pockets and took her purse,” the report states. “The victim asked for her wallet and before leaving the perpetrator dropped it on the ground.”

Around 8:30 p.m., a man and a woman both in their 20s were walking in the 900 block of Philip Street (also near Laurel) when they were confronted by two men with handguns, according to the report in that case. “The perpetrators made the victims empty their pockets and they fled with a cell phone, wallet and a bag containing two shirts,” the report states.

Around 10 p.m., a man in his 20s was in the 700 block of Octavia (near Constance Street) when he was confronted by a man armed with a gun who demanded “everything in his pockets,” the report in that case states. “The victim complied and the perpetrator fled with the victim’s cell phone and wallet.”

And around 10:20 p.m., a woman in her 40s parked in the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue (near Camp Street) and was retrieving packages from the passenger side of her vehicle when two men with handguns approached and demanded her purse, the report in that case states. “There was a struggle over the purse but the victim gave in and the perpetrators fled,” the report states.

Another armed robbery was reported Uptown around 6 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 3100 block of South Carrollton, reports show. A man in his 20s was getting out of his vehicle when he dropped his keys, and when he reached down to pick them up, a man with a gun demanded he empty his pockets, the report in that case states.

“The victim advised the subject he didn’t have anything,” the report states. “The subject then picked up the victim’s keys from the ground and fled on foot headed westbound on Earhart Blvd then unknown.”

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.