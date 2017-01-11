Two women robbed at gunpoint on General Pershing Street

Two women were robbed of a purse on General Pershing Street on Tuesday night, New Orleans police said.

The victims, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 20s, were in the 1200 block of General Pershing (near Coliseum Street) around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, when they were confronted by two men, according to the initial NOPD report. One man pointed a gun at the older woman, while the other took the younger woman’s purse, and they both then left, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.