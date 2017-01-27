Two home invasions reported back-to-back on Cambronne Street, police say

Two home invasions were reported within an hour of one another in the same block of Cambronne Street in Hollygrove on Thursday night, New Orleans police said.

Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, a 29-year-old woman heard a knock at the door of a home in the 3500 block of Cambronne (near Edinburgh Street), and when she answered it, two men forced their way inside, pointing a gun at her face and ordering her to the ground, according to the initial NOPD report. A 13-year-old boy was sitting in the front room and two men — one 25 year old and the other 39 — were in the back of the house, and one of the men came to the front, scaring the intruders away, the report states.

Just before 11 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was at home also in the 3500 block of Cambronne when he heard a knock at the door, but didn’t see anyone outside, the report in that case states.

“The victim opened the door and was approached by two unknown subjects that pushed their way into the location, both armed with semi-automatic weapons,” the report states. “One of the subjects remained with the victims while the other subject searched the location with negative results. Both of the subjects fled the location on foot.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.