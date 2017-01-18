Two boys injured in shooting on Green Street, police say, as 2017 gun violence soars

Two boys were injured in a shooting Monday night on Green Street in Carrollton, the latest Uptown incident in what is being described as a dramatic escalation of gun violence across the city, New Orleans police said.

Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, the two juvenile victims (whose ages have not been released) were near Eagle and Green streets when someone walked up and began firing on them, according to the initial NOPD report. One of the boys was hit in the upper thigh, and the other was hit in the foot, said NOPD spokeswoman Ambria Washington, and both were taken to the hospital for treatment by ambulance.

Monday’s shooting follows two others just blocks apart in the Hoffman Triangle of Central City, barely a block off of busy South Claiborne Avenue.

Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, a man in his 30s was playing basketball at Taylor Park “when gunfire erupted” in the 3100 block of Third Street (near South Derbigny), according to the report in that case. The victim was hit several times and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, but was listed in stable condition afterward, Washington said.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, another man in his late 30s was in the 2400 block of South Derbigny (near First Street) “when subjects in a white car opened fire,” according to the report in that case. He was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle as well, Washington said.

Crime analyst Jeff Asher said the number of shootings in New Orleans in the first half of January 2017 already exceeds the total number in January of last year, according to a report in the New Orleans Advocate. The pace of shootings in the city exceeds that of 2011, when 199 murders were recorded, Asher told the Advocate — which would erase several years of gains since then.