This Week at The Broad: Going GA GA for LA LA

It swept the Golden Globes, received almost unanimous critical acclaim, and it’s currently in the process of reviving the Hollywood musical. And now finally LA LA LAND has arrived at The Broad Theater. We started playing the trailer for this film this past summer in hopes of landing it, and now we present to you some old fashioned singing and dancing for your entertainment.

Director Mike Mills has a fascinating resume with only three feature films to his name. Now when those three films happen to be THUMBSUCKER, BEGINNERS, and our newest release 20th CENTURY WOMEN, he has earned his reputation as a fantastic director. His latest film features a truly incredible cast including Annette Bening and Greta Gerwig in a drama that feels more in place in the realm of 70’s cinema than today’s whiz-bang blockbusters.

HIDDEN FIGURES, FENCES, and SILENCE all return next week. MOONLIGHT also continues it’s return engagement with limited showtimes every day next week. It’s a fantastic lineup we’ve assembled this week and we know that there’s something here for everyone.

