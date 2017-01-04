Teen robbed of shoes on South Jefferson Davis Parkway, police say

A 15-year-old boy was robbed of his tennis shoes by a man armed with a gun Tuesday evening on South Jefferson Davis Parkway in Gert Town, New Orleans police said.

The victim was near South Jefferson Davis Parkway and Howard Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, when he was confronted by a stranger who demanded his Jordan tennis shoes, according to the initial NOPD report.

“When the victim refused, the perpetrator raised his sweatshirt and showed the victim the handle of a gun in his waistband,” the report states. “The victim complied and the perpetrator fled.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.