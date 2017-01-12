Surveillance video shows suspect who robbed Fern Street Christmas party, police say

A video released by New Orleans police detectives shows the suspect who robbed a dozen people at gunpoint during a Christmas party on Fern Street, authorities said.

Two people were leaving a family party at a home in the 800 block of Fern Street around 8:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, when the suspect appeared out of the bushes, according to NOPD reports. He forced the pair back inside at gunpoint and demanded valuables from the dozen people in the house, the report states.

“The suspect took a cell phone and fled the residence, dropping the phone on the way out,” the report states. “One victim gave chase after the perpetrator, who fired one shot in the direction of the victim. He then fled the scene down Fern Street.”

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8 black man in his late teens or early 20s with short dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a printed bandana concealing his face, the report states. The video released by police shows him pacing back and forth several times just before 8:40 p.m., appearing to talk on a cell phone and pull on a light-colored jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to Detective Damita M. Williams, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.