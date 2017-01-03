St. Thomas Community Health Center brings personalized cardiovascular care to New Orleans
St. Thomas Community Health Center (CHC) recently announced the addition of their St. Thomas Heart & Vascular Center, where a full-range of cardiovascular services will be available five days a week. The new center, located at 1936 Magazine Street, will offer specialized diagnostic and interventional care including echocardiography, vascular ultrasound, stress testing, and ambulatory ECG monitoring.
New Orleans native, Dr. Arthur “Chip” Grant, was named the Director of the St. Thomas Heart & Vascular Center. Cardiovascular services will be available five days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Thomas CHC has four other locations Uptown and two others in the greater New Orleans area.
“We are combining the personalized care and customer service that patients have come to expect from St. Thomas with a state-of-the-art cardiovascular program,” said Dr. Grant.
The St. Thomas Heart & Vascular Center will offer a full-range of highly specialized diagnostic and interventional care including echocardiography, vascular ultrasound, stress testing, and ambulatory ECG monitoring. Dr. Grant will utilize the facilities at University Medical Center New Orleans (UMC) for cardiac and vascular angiography and intervention. A complete list of services can be viewed at sthvc.com.
“We want to address health disparities in the community, but also to provide a place where anyone can receive comprehensive cardiovascular care,” said Donald Erwin, MD, CEO at St. Thomas Community Health Center. “We are happy to make this type of care available to underserved patients who often experience delays in getting specialty care.”
Louisiana has the 5th highest death rate from cardiovascular disease in the country. “We want to remind people not to wait until it’s too late,” said Dr. Grant. “People should recognize and address important risk factors for cardiovascular disease like high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and smoking. People should also pay attention to warning signs like chest pain or pressure, shortness of breath or leg swelling.”
St. Thomas Community Health Center has been offering quality outcome health care since 1987. Learn more about St. Thomas CHC at stthomaschc.org, on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.