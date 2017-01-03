St. Thomas Community Health Center brings personalized cardiovascular care to New Orleans

St. Thomas Community Health Center (CHC) recently announced the addition of their St. Thomas Heart & Vascular Center, where a full-range of cardiovascular services will be available five days a week. The new center, located at 1936 Magazine Street, will offer specialized diagnostic and interventional care including echocardiography, vascular ultrasound, stress testing, and ambulatory ECG monitoring.

New Orleans native, Dr. Arthur “Chip” Grant, was named the Director of the St. Thomas Heart & Vascular Center. Cardiovascular services will be available five days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Thomas CHC has four other locations Uptown and two others in the greater New Orleans area.

