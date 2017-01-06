Shots fired during robbery incident near Magazine Street

Shots were fired during a robbery incident on Robert Street just off Magazine Street overnight, New Orleans police said.

Gun shots were reported in the 800 block of Robert Street — just a few steps off Magazine — late Thursday night, and New Orleans police ultimately classified the incident as an armed robbery. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.

This article will be updated when more details become available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.