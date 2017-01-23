Seven men in Hollygrove home robbed of $4,000 in cash, police say

Seven men in a Hollygrove home were robbed at gunpoint of $4,000 in cash Sunday night, and a pedestrian on St. Charles Avenue was robbed of his ATM and PIN number earlier that morning, New Orleans police said.

In the Hollygrove case, a man in his 30s was sitting in a truck in the 8800 block of Forshey Street (near Eagle Street) around 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, when an unknown man forced him into his home at gunpoint, according to the initial NOPD report. Two other assailants followed them inside, and the three intruders demanded cash from the first victim and six other men inside — two in their 20s, and the rest in their 30s, the report states.

“The victims complied and the perpetrators fled with at least $4,000,” the report states.

Around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, a man in his 20s was walking on St. Charles Avenue near Clio Street a dark colored SUV pulled over and a man with a silver handgun got out of the passenger seat and demanded his wallet, according to the report in that case. Only $3 in cash was inside, so the gunman demanded the PIN number for the victim’s ATM card, then left in the SUV, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.