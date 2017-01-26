Report of rape from several years ago under investigation, police say

New Orleans police are investigating a report of a woman who told her doctor that she had been raped several years ago, authorities said.

NOPD sex-crimes investigators received the report at noon Wednesday, Jan. 25, from a clinic on Magazine Street, according to the initial report.

“A psychiatrist at a local clinic reported that a 23-year-old female patient disclosed she was sexually assaulted when she was a teenager,” NOPD spokeswoman Dawne Massey said.

The incident is classified as an aggravated rape, which generally refers to a sex act committed under threat of violence, or when the victim is unable to consent for reasons of age or infirmity. A conviction on the charge carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.

