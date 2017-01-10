Prytania Theatre offers special “Labyrinth” screening to commemorate anniversary of Bowie’s death

Reprising last year’s packed-house screenings in tribute to David Bowie, the Prytania Theater will show “Labyrinth” tonight to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death.

“It’s hard to believe but David Bowie passed away a year ago – January 10, 2016,” the theatre wrote announcing the event. “To celebrate his life we are showing LABYRINTH on the Big Screen.”

Screenings are at 7:30 and 10 p.m. at the theater at 5339 Prytania Street.