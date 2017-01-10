Prytania Theatre offers special “Labyrinth” screening to commemorate anniversary of Bowie’s death

An image of David Bowie as Halloween Jack from “Diamond Dogs,” his arms raised over the crowd at the Prytania Theater on Jan. 17, 2016. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)

Reprising last year’s packed-house screenings in tribute to David Bowie, the Prytania Theater will show “Labyrinth” tonight to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death.

“It’s hard to believe but David Bowie passed away a year ago – January 10, 2016,” the theatre wrote announcing the event. “To celebrate his life we are showing LABYRINTH on the Big Screen.”

Screenings are at 7:30 and 10 p.m. at the theater at 5339 Prytania Street.

