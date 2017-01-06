Phunny Phorty Phellows bring in the Carnival season

The Phunny Phorty Phellows are a carnival krewe that dates back to the 1870s. Their annual parade on the “Epiphany” marks the beginning of the Carnival season. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Phunny Phorty Phellows, a New Orleans carnival krewe that dates back to the 1870s, brings in the Carnival season with their St. Charles avenue street car parade. Riders and attendees alike braved the cold and the rain to welcome in the 2017 Carnival season.
The Storyville Stompers provided the music for the Phunny Phorty Phellows. The krewe rolled on Friday, January 6 to bring in the 2017 Carnival season. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Glenn Carl, a civil war reenactor, shows off his replica 10th Louisiana Militia outfit as part of his costume. Phunny Phorty Phellows rolled on Friday, January 6 to bring in the 2017 Carnival season. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Revelers came decked out in elaborate costumes for the Phunny Phorty Phellows. The krewe rolled on Friday, January 6 to bring in the 2017 Carnival season. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Peggy Scott Laborde leads the toast to the Phunny Phorty Phellows. The krewe rolled on Friday, January 6 to bring in the 2017 Carnival season. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The Krewe of O.A.K. toasts with the Phunny Phorty Phellows before they took of. Phunny Phorty Phellows rolled on Friday, January 6 to bring in the 2017 Carnival season. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The St. Charles street car was decorated for the Phunny Phorty Phellows parade. The krewe rolled on Friday, January 6 to bring in the 2017 Carnival season. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)