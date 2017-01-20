On the day of Trump’s inauguration, New Orleans holds a jazz funeral for Lady Liberty

Combine President Donald J. Trump’s paltry 15 percent of the vote in New Orleans with an inauguration day during the Mardi Gras season, and a satirical, theatrical parade was all but inevitable.

About 200 people held a jazz funeral for Lady Liberty through the streets of the French Quarter on Friday morning, many clad in black or carrying signs mixing messages of protest and hope. A few dressed as the part of the female anatomy the President has boasted that he likes to grab, and one dressed as the new President.