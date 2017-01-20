On the day of Trump’s inauguration, New Orleans holds a jazz funeral for Lady Liberty

Flowers adorn the statue of Lady Liberty as it rests by the edge of the Mississippi River. (Sabree Hill, UptownMessenger.com)
Combine President Donald J. Trump’s paltry 15 percent of the vote in New Orleans with an inauguration day during the Mardi Gras season, and a satirical, theatrical parade was all but inevitable.
About 200 people held a jazz funeral for Lady Liberty through the streets of the French Quarter on Friday morning, many clad in black or carrying signs mixing messages of protest and hope. A few dressed as the part of the female anatomy the President has boasted that he likes to grab, and one dressed as the new President.
A protester dressed as Donald Trump sneers presidentially over the coffin during a jazz funeral for Lady Liberty through New Orleans. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The jazz band leads the parade up North Rampart Street during the jazz funeral for Lady Liberty through New Orleans. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
Pallbearers roll the coffin for Lady Liberty on Canal Street. (Sabree Hill, UptownMessenger.com)
A participant in the jazz funeral for Lady Liberty is shrouded in a veil. (Sabree Hill, UptownMessenger.com)
The jazz funeral for Lady Liberty fills the breadth of Canal Street. (Sabree Hill, UptownMessenger.com)
The Donald Trump impersonator shows off her tiny hands during the jazz funeral for Lady Liberty. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The statute of Ignatius J. Reilly watches the jazz funeral for Lady Liberty pass on Canal Street with a look of mild disgust. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
A protester takes a quote from Harlem poet Langston Hughes for her cape. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
Protesters carry signs during the jazz funeral for Lady Liberty through New Orleans. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
The jazz funeral makes its way along the edge of the Mississippi River. (Sabree Hill, UptownMessenger.com)
Randy Fertel places flowers into Lady Liberty’s coffin. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)
A parader holds a flower at the banks of the Mississippi River. (Sabree Hill, UptownMessenger.com)
A woman dances next to the coffin at the bank of the Mississippi River. (Sabree Hill, UptownMessenger.com)