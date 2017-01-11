Man shot on South Liberty Street; mom stabs son during argument on Joliet, police say

A man was shot Tuesday evening on South Liberty Street in Central City, and a woman stabbed her adult son in the back during an argument on Joliet Street in Carrollton a few minutes later, New Orleans police said.

The shooting victim, a man in his early 20s, was standing near South Liberty and Felicity streets around 8:30 p.m. when he heard gunshot ring out, according to the initial NOPD report. He realized he had been hit, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

Around 8:50 p.m., 64-year-old Martha Scott and her 47-year-old son got into an argument in the 2000 block of Joliet Street (near Spruce Street), according to the report in that case.

“Both were intoxicated,” the report states. “The victim was trying to leave and his mother retrieved a knife and stabbed him in the back. The mother was arrested on scene.”

Scott is charged with aggravated battery, according to jail records.