Man robbed outside laundromat on Carondelet, police say

A man was robbed at gunpoint overnight as he sat outside a laundromat at the edge of the Garden District, New Orleans police said Monday morning.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was sitting with his laptop in front of the laundromat in the 2500 block of Carondelet (near Second Street) around 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, according to the initial NOPD report. Two men approached, one of whom had a gun, and they took his laptop and cell phone, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.