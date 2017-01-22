Man killed in Amelia Street shooting, police say

 Posted by at 10:34 pm  crime, public safety
Jan 222017
 

New Orleans police officers inspect the body of a homicide victim. There was a homicide on the corner of LaSalle and Amelia street in Central City Sunday night, January 22, 2017. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)

A man was fatally shot in the head at an Amelia Street intersection Sunday night in the Milan neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victim — later identified by the Orleans coroner as 22-year-old Terence Boullt — was found unresponsive and lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of Amelia and LaSalle streets around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, according to NOPD reports. He had a gunshot wound to the head, said NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to Detective Robert Bachelder, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

