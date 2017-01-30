Man critically injured in shooting on Seventh Street, police say

A 25-year-old man was in critical condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Seventh Street in Central City, New Orleans police said.

Two gunshots rang out around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, in the 1900 block of Seventh Street (near Dryades), and the injured man was found face down, according to the initial NOPD report. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and listed in critical condition afterward, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.