Local high school student selected to perform at Carnegie Hall for second year

Rachael Levine, a senior at Lusher Charter High School, has been selected to play in the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall for the second year in a row. Rachel will be performing on cello with the Strings Orchestra at the famous concert venue on February 5 this year.

For more information, see the full press release below:

Rachael Levine, a Senior at Lusher Charter High School has been selected for the 2017 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall. She will be performing on cello with the Strings Orchestra under the direction of Mr. Kirt Mosier. Participation in one of the Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest ranked high school performers across North America and a select number of International schools.

Rachael auditioned last June for the Honors Performance Series and was accepted after a review of the Honors Selection Board this fall. Acceptance into this elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication and achievement demonstrated in her application and audition recording. According to Morgan Smith, Program Director, “Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing. We processed more than 18,000 nominations this year and have selected nearly 750 of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget”. We are pleased to report that this will be Rachael’s third trip to Carnegie and her second time performing with the Honors Performance Series.

Rachael has been playing cello for 11 years, and is a Certificate of Artistry student in the Lusher Charter High School Strings program. She is principal cellist in the Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestra as well as principal cellist in the New Orleans Volunteer Orchestra. Rachael has attended Louisiana All-State Orchestra in Baton Rouge for the past four years. Rachael says she is honored to be going to Carnegie again. She would like to thank not only her parents but her cello teacher Karen Ray; Lusher Strings teacher, Dr. Marta Jurjevich; Dr. Jean Montes, Director of the Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestra and Christopher Bergerson and Joesph Cieslak, conductors of the New Orleans Volunteer Orchestra for the encouragement, instruction and support they have given her over the years and for helping make this amazing journey possible.

Finalists in the Honors Performance Series will come together in New York City for five days starting on February 2, 2017. They will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other Finalists, and get a taste of New York City. Two performances, an Honors Choral Performance and an Honors Instrumental Performance, will take place Sunday, February 5. These performances are open to the public and tickets can be purchased at the Carnegie Hall box office.