LGBT Community Center celebrates reopening in Broadmoor

The LGBT Community Center of New Orleans will celebrate the grand reopening of its home in Broadmoor on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and champagne reception.

The center was founded in 1992 in the French Quarter, but lost its Decatur Street building to Hurricane Isaac in 2012, and spent a short time at the Art Egg Studios on South Broad before moving to its current location at 2727 South Broad Street.

City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell will participate in the ribbon-cutting celebration, which starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

For more information, see the full news release from the center: