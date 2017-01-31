LGBT Community Center celebrates reopening in Broadmoor

The LGBT Community Center of New Orleans will celebrate the grand reopening of its home in Broadmoor on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and champagne reception.
The center was founded in 1992 in the French Quarter, but lost its Decatur Street building to Hurricane Isaac in 2012, and spent a short time at the Art Egg Studios on South Broad before moving to its current location at 2727 South Broad Street.
City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell will participate in the ribbon-cutting celebration, which starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
“For 24 years we’ve been a safe harbor for LGBTQ people” says Sebastian Rey, President of the Board. “Today the Center is hosting more programs with more diverse leadership than ever in our history.”
The Community Center will host an official launch party to highlight this renewed focus and to showcase its flagship LGBT community resource database. The database will allow local individuals and groups to effortlessly connect to valuable resources, such as lawyers and medical personnel. It is the next step in the center’s efforts to provide tools and education for the LGBT community.
“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, but know there is so much more to do to combat the racial and income inequality and health disparities that affect us in Greater New Orleans. We will continue to expand in the coming years,” says Rey, “and with the community’s support, build a stronger, more connected LGBT New Orleans.”