James Carville and Mary Matalin to lead panel discussion of 2016 election at Tulane

Husband-and-wife political strategists James Carville and Mary Matalin will lead a panel discussion of the 2016 Presidential election Tuesday evening at Tulane University, the university announced.

The conversation will start at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Kendall Cram lecture hall in the Lavin-Bernick Center on the Uptown campus. Other panelists will include Massachusetts Institute of Technology political science professor Andrea Campbell and LSU political communication professor Kathleen Searles, and the panel will be moderated by Tulane political science professor Brian Brox.

