International School parents ask Jefferson school board to keep school open

After last week’s vote by officials at the International School of Louisiana to close their campus in Metairie, parents there are beseeching the Jefferson Parish School Board to help find a building and keep the high-performing program open.

Numerous ISL parents addressed the Jefferson board at a Tuesday night meeting, saying it made no sense for the C-rated Jefferson system to let a B-rated school like ISL slip away, and that it will be logistically difficult for them to follow ISL back to Orleans Parish, according to Chad Calder of The New Orleans Advocate. Jefferson board members had previously expressed shock and dismay at ISL’s assertion that the Jefferson school administration has been unhelpful in finding a building, and said they would try to seek a solution, The Advocate has reported.