International School of Louisiana to close Jefferson Parish campus

Citing a lack of cooperation with Jefferson Parish school leaders, the International School of Louisiana will close its Metairie campus next year, the school board announced Friday evening.

The more than 400 students at the Jefferson Parish campus will have first preference for admission at the International School’s other campuses — at the former Bethune building in Hollygrove, on Camp Street in the Lower Garden District, and in Algiers, officials said.

For more details on the decision, read the full report from Mid-City Messenger.