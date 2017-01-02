International School of Louisiana secures Bethune building in Hollygrove

After weeks of uncertainty as to how it would house its students next year, the International School of Louisiana has been granted the use of the former Bethune elementary building in Hollygrove, officials announced.

ISL will place up to 400 students in grades K-2 at the Bethune building at 4040 Eagle Street next year, with grades 3-8 at its newly renovated Camp Street building. Grades K-5 will also continue at the Olivier Street building on the Westbank.

For more information, see the announcement released by the school Monday morning:

The International School of Louisiana (ISL), an “A” rated language immersion school, is pleased to announce that it will expand its campuses to include the former Mary McLeod Bethune Campus at 4040 Eagle Street in New Orleans- a campus building that became available when Bethune Elementary relocated its campus to Humanity Street.

ISL plans to make the campus an Early Childhood concentrated facility for grades K-2, housing up to 400 students. ISL currently has three other campuses Uptown, the Westbank and Jefferson, as well as a temporary campus in Mid-City.

The Orleans Parish School Board approved the move in December and the ISL Board will vote to approve the lease at a special Board of Trustees meeting this January. The move to the Bethune campus will help the school address its need to accommodate a growing student population and provide accessible facilities to its greater New Orleans student body.

“We are thrilled to acquire this beautiful, historical campus for our younger children to learn and thrive,” said ISL Head of School Melanie Tennyson. “Our goal is to educate as many students in the greater New Orleans area as possible, and accommodate our growing list of applicants.”

The former Bethune building, now the ISL Mid-City/Dixon campus is an historical building designed by famed architect E.A. Christy with generous green spaces and playgrounds with two separate play yards. The campus has close proximity to I-10, where Old Metairie meets Mid-City, right at the Jefferson/Orleans parish line, off Airline Highway.

“We are happy to be part of the Dixon neighborhood and look forward to building a strong community presence,” said Tennyson. “ISL places an emphasis on community involvement and we know our diverse body of students and staff will only add to an already vibrant area.”

The International School of Louisiana is the only tuition-free, multi-language immersion school in Louisiana. ISL is an “A” rated School by the Department of Education and was named a National “Charter School of the Year” by the Center for Education Reform. It is a State-Certified World Language Immersion School and received the School Award for Exemplary Education of Young Men of Color by the Coalition of Schools Educating Boys of Color. Students at ISL are introduced to the world’s rich cultural heritage through a rigorous and expansive education taught in French or Spanish. With its emphasis on international awareness, the celebration of diversity and community responsibility, ISL’s unique curriculum strengthens basic academic skills as it prepares students for success in today’s worldwide marketplace. Learn more at www.isl-edu.org