Hollygrove carjacking victim driven to New Orleans East, police say

A man was carjacked in Hollygrove overnight and driven to New Orleans East, where his assailants robbed him and abandoned him, authorities said Friday morning.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was stopped at a stop sign at Joliet and Palm streets shortly before 1:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, when three armed men confronted him, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The subjects got into the victim’s vehicle, made him get in the back seat and drove him to Crowder and Hayne,” the report states. “The subjects stole the victim’s wallet then put him out of his vehicle and they fled.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.