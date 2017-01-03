Gracious Bakery to expand to St. Charles Avenue

Gracious Bakery will expand to the former location of The Grocery on St. Charles Avenue in the Garden District this year, the business announced.

The new location at 2854 St. Charles Avenue will open early this year, Gracious owners said. For more information, see the full news release:

Gracious Bakery + Cafe will open a new location at 2854 St. Charles Avenue in the Garden District in early 2017, moving into the space formerly occupied by The Grocery at the corner of 6th Street. Along with their wide array of pastries, breads, and desserts, Gracious will also offer daily lunch service and weekend brunch. In case customers are looking for something a little stronger than an almond croissant, a package liquor license will allow them to sell local craft beers, wines, and signature spirits.

For owner Megan Forman, the space was the perfect fit. “We’ve been looking to expand for a while now but just hadn’t been able to find the right spot. When The Grocery became available, it just felt like the next right move,” Forman says.

Unlike The Grocery, Gracious will open early to serve coffee and espresso drinks, as well as their signature JP-7 Iced Coffee and Cheeky Monkey Chai. Workers headed downtown can fuel up on their way to the office and neighborhood residents have a new place to stop by and relax. The 1500 square-foot space includes seating for forty guests, custom cabinetry and furnishing, and a freshened interior anchored by a cooler loaded with cold drinks of both the adult and under-21 varieties.

Gracious LLC is a locally-owned and operated business started in 2012 by husband-and-wife team Megan and Jay Forman. Their first location, Gracious Bakery + Café, is located on the ground floor of the Woodward Design + Build company headquarters at 1000 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Due to increased demand, in 2015 Gracious opened a commissary and a quick-service retail location Gracious to Go at 7220 Earhart Boulevard. In addition to their retail sales, Gracious sells wholesale to number of area coffee shops, specialty stores, restaurants, and offers catering services. Gracious was named one of ‘America’s Best Bakeries’ in Travel + Leisure Magazine and has also appeared in Food and Wine magazine. For more information, visit their website at www.graciousbakery.com and for press inquiries contact Amanda Trotenberg at amanda.trotenberg@gmail.com.