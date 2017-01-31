Gracious Bakery + Cafe opens Wednesday on St. Charles Avenue

Gracious Bakery + Cafe on St. Charles Avenue — the expansion from Broadmoor’s Gracious Bakery into the former location of The Grocery — will open Wednesday with a 20-percent discount on all baked goods, the business announced.

The new location also has a package liquor license, so beer, wine and other spirits will be sold alongside the bakery’s traditional offerings. The new St. Charles Avenue location will also have extended hours during Mardi Gras parades.

For more information, see the full news release from the bakery: