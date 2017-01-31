Gracious Bakery + Cafe opens Wednesday on St. Charles Avenue

Gracious Bakery + Cafe on St. Charles Avenue — the expansion from Broadmoor’s Gracious Bakery into the former location of The Grocery — will open Wednesday with a 20-percent discount on all baked goods, the business announced.
The new location also has a package liquor license, so beer, wine and other spirits will be sold alongside the bakery’s traditional offerings. The new St. Charles Avenue location will also have extended hours during Mardi Gras parades.
For more information, see the full news release from the bakery:
Just in time for Mardi Gras, Gracious Bakery’s newest location at 2854 St. Charles Avenue will open its doors for business on Wednesday February 1. To celebrate, a 20% discount will be offered all day long (excluding alcohol) so that neighbors, friends and those curious about delicious baked products can sample what Gracious has to offer.
“We’ve had tremendous interest throughout the buildout process,” says Jay Forman, who owns the bakery along with his wife Megan. “People have been peeking in the doors asking when we are going to open. I’m happy now to let them know we are ready to go.”
Along with a wide array of coffee, pastries, breads, and desserts, Gracious will also feature their signature King and Queen Cakes, as well as their specialty versions including Nectar Cream and Meyer Lemon. Daily lunch and brunch service will be offered as well. The menu mirrors that of their flagship store in the Woodward Design + Build building on South Jefferson Davis Parkway and includes favorites like Tarragon Chicken, Smoked Ham with Pepper Jelly and Pecan-Cheddar Spread, and pressed Cuban sandwiches. Distinguishing it from their other locations, customers at the Garden District store can enjoy local craft beers, wines, and signature spirits, which are available “to go” thanks to their package liquor license.
Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Extended hours will be offered during parades this Mardi Gras season.