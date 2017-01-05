Danae Columbus: Former Congressman Bob Livingston praises Trump on Larry King

Former Congressman Bob Livingston, now a Washington D.C.-based lobbyist, told talk show host Larry King on Tuesday night that President-Elect Donald Trump is making a good start on his pledge to “drain the swamp” in Washington. “President-elect Trump has hired some outstanding people and is headed in the right direction,” said Livingston.

Livingston, who represented Louisiana’s first Congressional District for 22 years, was one of the first lobbyists to endorse Trump’s presidential bid back in March, 2016. Though Livingston initially supported the failed presidential campaign of Florida Senator Marco Rubio, he quickly jumped onboard with Trump to counter the “Never Trump” movement. Livingston says he only met President-elect Trump once but has been in touch with his transition team.

“Lots of people were very frustrated with the progress the country was making,” Livingston explained, pointing specifically to the economy’s slow annual growth which he tagged at 3 percent. “The voted for change. I think they got it. I think he’s going to deliver on it.”

Livingston believes that President Barack Obama is a “charismatic guy. I think people respect him because he was the first African-American, or black, president. Moreover, he’s very articulate and he’s a bright guy.” But, America is a “center right” country and that President Barack Obama’s policies were “too far to the left.” President-elect Trump’s policies are more in line with mainstream America, said Livingston. “[Trump] is going to be increasingly popular at time goes on.”

Livingston also thinks that President-elect Trump is “absolutely on target with energy” and predicts that the price of energy will “come down” and America will become “energy independent.” He faults President Obama and his Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for going “way overboard” and not being “very effective.” He sees a “less regulated” EPA in the near future.

President-elect Trump’s personal relationship with Russia’s Vladimir Putin does not bother Livingston. “Trump has extended the olive branch,” said Livingston and believes that better relations between the two superpowers are on the horizon.

President Trump will not necessarily need daily security briefings to “stay tuned to events in the world.” Where there are problems, Trump will be “on top of the issues” due in large part to the high-level military experience of key staff members.

“The world is more dangerous than it was eight years ago,” said Livingston. America needs “a realistic approach to our foreign policy.” Incoming Secretary of State Rex Tillerson “is a strong man” capable of handling the job.

Danae Columbus has had a 30-year career in public relations, including stints at City Hall, the Dock Board and the Orleans Parish School Board. Among the recent candidates who have been represented by her public relations firm are Foster Campbell, Regina Bartholomew, City Council members Stacy Head and Jared Brossett, Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne, former Sheriff Charles Foti and former Councilwoman Cynthia Hedge-Morrell.