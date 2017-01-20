Crawfish boil, hog roast, rum tasting, gift certificate giveaways featured in Simone’s Market grand opening

A crawfish boil, hog roast, rum tasting and gift certificate giveaways will all help Simone’s Market celebrate its grand opening Sunday, the new grocery on Oak Street announced.

The grand opening celebration will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 22) at the market at 8207 Oak Street, almost exactly a month after the market’s soft opening to customers.

“We opened our doors on December 23rd and have slowly been filling our shelves and rolling out our prepared foods. We are also now selling beer, wine & liquor,” the grand opening invitation reads. “We are inviting you all to see and taste what we are offering at the market.”

Local producers will also have samples, and chef Ashley Roussel will be showing off prepared foods, “including the coveted Scotch Egg from PoBoy Fest,” the announcement states. Hawks Boil Up crawfish will be $20 for three pounds, with sides; Howard Conyers will be roasting a whole hog; French Truck iced coffee will be on site; Old New Orleans Rum will have a tasting, and the market will be giving away a $100 gift certificate.