City to hold job fair for Mardi Gras clean-up operations

The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation and JOB1 plan to recruit 150 temporary employees for the upcoming Mardi Gras season. Temporary employees will earn $10.55 an hour with the potential to earn $700 between February 17 and February 28.

The fair will take place on Friday, January 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the second floor of the JOB1 Business and Career Solutions Center, located at 3400 Tulane Ave.

