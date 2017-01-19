City to hold job fair for Mardi Gras clean-up operations

The City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation and JOB1 plan to recruit 150 temporary employees for the upcoming Mardi Gras season. Temporary employees will earn $10.55 an hour with the potential to earn $700 between February 17 and February 28.
Qualified individuals will be selected to attend an orientation session and register for a required, two-day job readiness class between January 30th and February 10th in advance of the Mardi Gras clean-up operation. Temporary employees will earn $10.55 an hour with the potential to earn, on average, $700 during the two week Mardi Gras season, from February 17th to February 28th.
“We will continue to invest in the residents of New Orleans by offering job opportunities and job readiness training through our partnership with JOB1,” said Sanitation Director, Cynthia Sylvain-Lear. “We hope that this opportunity leads residents to full-time employment.”
Individuals who are actively seeking employment are strongly encouraged to attend the job fair and connect with JOB1. Attendees must bring their Social Security card and State approved photo identification card, in order to sign-up for the job readiness course.
The Job Fair is sponsored by the City of New Orleans Department of Sanitation and the Office of Workforce Development in partnership with Total Community Action, Black Men of Labor and numerous NOLA FOR LIFE social service partners.
For more information, contact JOB1- Office of Workforce Development at (504) 658-4500.