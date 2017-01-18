Carrollton’s “mysterious booms” not related to military jet activity, officials tell New Orleans City Council

The mysterious nocturnal explosion sounds that have literally been rattling Carrollton homes since December are not caused by any supersonic aircraft activity, military officials said in response to a City Council member’s inquiry this week.

The booms have been described by Carrollton residents from the river to South Claiborne as loud enough to shake houses, and some have said they saw a red flash in the night sky at the same time. Following repeated complaints from Carrollton residents, City Councilwoman Susan Guidry sent a letter to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans asking if they had any information on the source of the “booms.”

“We had no aircraft in the area specified, and flight paths would not typically place our aircraft in the vicinity of the uptown area,” replied Andrew F. Thomas, public affairs officer for the base.

Guidry said she personally followed up with Thomas, and was assured that the base had “researched this thoroughly and that the noises absolutely did not come from any aircraft associated with the base,” she said in an email to Uptown Messenger.

Guidry also sent the letter to the city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, who said their investigations also ruled out other aircraft and have yet to find a cause for the sounds.

“We’ve consulted with the FAA Operations Manager at the New Orleans Airport who said that the commercial aircraft in the area specified were not capable of supersonic flight and that they received no reports of unusual activity from pilots in the area,” said Aaron Miller with the mayor’s office. “We continue to try and identify the source of the noises, but so far have been unable to do so.”

Another massive boom was reported Friday, Jan. 13, drawing 100 comments on the Nextdoor social media site for Carrollton.

“For those that heard the booms, It cannot be explained by a dumpster, garbage truck, transformer blowing, or truck backfiring. It’s a shake your house and feel it in your bones type of boom. Like an explosion,” wrote a Neron Street resident. “I was outside walking the dog for the first boom and it felt like someone threw a lot match at a gas leak you were standing in front of.”

Police and fire officials have said they are unable to find any cause for the loud sounds, as have officials with the Port of New Orleans — leaving Guidry with the same conclusion as Carrollton residents.

“It remains a mystery,” concluded Guidry.