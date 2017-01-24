Carjacking reported on Calhoun Street; woman robbed at gunpoint on Perrier, police say

A Tulane student’s Audi left running in a Calhoun Street driveway was taken by a man who threatened the woman in the back seat early Saturday, and a woman on Perrier Street was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning, New Orleans police said.

Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, a Tulane student pulled into his girlfriend’s driveway in the 2800 block of Calhoun Street and went into the house, leaving her in the back seat and the engine running, according to a NOPD report. An unknown man then got into the car, and threatened her, so she got out, leaving her iPhone, purse and other belongings inside, and her assailant drove off in the car, the report states.

The car is described as a black 2014 Audi A4. The suspect in the case is a 5-foot-10 black man in his 20s with a medium build and short beard, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, the report states.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, two women — one in her 60s, and the other in her 30s — were in the 6300 block of Perrier Street when a man drove up and got out of his vehicle with a gun, according to the report in that case. The gunman took the older woman’s purse, then got back into the car and left, the report states.

Finally, man fended off a robbery attempt Monday night on Clio Street, New Orleans police said. Around 11:30 p.m., a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s were near Clio and Carondelet (near the overpass) when a man approached from behind and pulled a gun, the report in that case states.

“[The man] noticed that the gun was fake and wrestled the gun away from the subject,” the report states. “The subject then fled in unknown direction.”

Anyone with information in any of these cases is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.