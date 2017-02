A block of Carondelet Street near the Academy of the Sacred Heart will close later this week for utility and road work, according to the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans.

The block of Carondelet between Valence and Cadiz streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, and again from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, while Cooper Construction Company conducts “water line work and street restoration,” the S&WB announcement states.