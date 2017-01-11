Advertiser’s Message: Supermercado Las Acacias: Thanks for the support, Freret!



After years and years of trying, we are finally able to sell single beers on our beloved Freret Street. We want to thank each one of our neighbors, customers, and supporters for making this possible for us.

Since we opened on Freret Street back in 2008, we’ve enjoyed serving our people: English and Spanish-speakers, high school kids and college students, neighbors and fellow Freret business owners.

We truly appreciate all of your support. The year is looking bright for us and for the Freret neighborhood, and we hope to continue serving you all for many more years to come.

Sincerely,

Ms. Alba & Mr. Eldrige, Supermercado Las Acacias