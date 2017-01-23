Advertiser: Learn business tax over breakfast with LCIA

A Taxing Task: Deciding If Your Business Structure Truly Fits

It can be taxing thinking about how much your business will be paying in taxes each year, but it is something worth examining. Whether you are an LLC, a sole proprietor, a corporation—and whether you’re just starting out or have been in business for twenty years—this workshop is for you.

On Friday, January 27, LCIA is hosting a breakfast workshop at Liberty’s Kitchen: “A Taxing Affair: Finding a Business Structure that Fits”. Paul Jouet from Tax Help NOLA will give a presentation outlining how your business structure affects your tax obligations. He will also take questions and discuss the other ways in which he helps Louisiana businesses, including his QuickBooks classes.

The way your business is structured directly affects how you and your business are being taxed. As you grow, that legal structure that originally looked good on your business, might not be the best fit anymore. So join us to revisit the issue, hear the options, and set yourself up to make an informed decision.

In addition to the presentation, there will be plenty of time to network with other local businesses over coffee and pastries. See the event details below:

Date: Friday, January 27

Time: 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Location: Liberty’s Kitchen, 300 N. Broad St., NOLA

Fee: Free for LCI policyholders and partnering agents // $15 general admission

To register, visit lciataxworkshop.eventbrite.com. Questions? Call 985-612-6733.

LCIA’s Industry Insights program seeks to serve the unique industries of Louisiana. “All Louisiana Industries” events such as this one provide something for all Louisiana businesses.