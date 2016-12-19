Woman carjacked at gunpoint on First Street, police say

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday night on First Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, was in her car in 1700 First Street around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, when a man put a gun to her face and ordered her out of the vehicle, according to the initial NOPD report. After she got out, he drove off in the yellow four-door 2016 Kia Rio (license plate 407 ALF) on Baronne Street toward Louisiana Avenue, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.