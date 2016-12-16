Uptown says hello to Munch Factory, Ruby Slipper, Saffron; good-bye to O’Henry’s

As 2016 draws to a close, a number of restaurants are making moves around Uptown: Munch Factory, Ruby Slipper and Saffron will all be opening up shop in Uptown neighborhoods, while Carrollton Avenue classic O’Henry’s has closed.

The Munch Factory is moving from its original Gentilly home to the former Cafe Roma spot at 1901 Sophie Wright Place in the Lower Garden District, reports Helen Freund of Gambit. Cafe Roma is moving into the block with St. Vincent’s, and Munch Factory plans to open the second week of January.

Saffron, an Indian restaurant from Gretna, will move to the former Saveur spot on Magazine, reports Todd Price of nola.com. Saffron is known for its catering, but opened on Fridays for dinner, and plans to open Uptown in March.

Ruby Slipper — in the seventh expansion since its Mid-City origins — will take over the former Magazine Street space of Brick & Spoon, reports Ian McNulty of The Advocate. The Magazine Street outpost will open in January, with another Mid-City expansion to follow later in the year.

Finally, O’Henry’s has closed its Carrollton location, reports Ann Maloney of nola.com. The location opened in 1985, three years after the first O’Henry’s started in the Central Business District, but abruptly closed this week with a handwritten sign reading “Closed effective 12/15/16,” Maloney reports.