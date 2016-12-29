This Week at The Broad: So long 2016! Hello 2017!

Sponsored by

We can’t believe that this year has gone so quickly. Twelve months ago, we didn’t even have screens in place, let alone movies to show. Now we’ve shown dozens of films to thousands of people and had a blast in the process. It has been a roller coaster ride and we don’t plan on getting off any time soon.



SING, FENCES, ROGUE ONE, MANCHESTER BY THE SEA will be here for your New Years festivities. We had quite a busy weekend and look forward to having you visit us one last time in 2016. With all these amazing films playing, we are holding off on any new films until next year, but we do have one last present to share with you.

MOONLIGHT is coming back! You heard right, one of the most acclaimed films of this year is making a comeback to our theater for all of you who missed out on the first time around. We’ll be showing it at 1 PM on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by limited screenings all next week. Don’t miss it the second time around.

Showtimes

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

Friday: 10:15 AM 1:00 PM 3:45 PM 6:45 PM

Saturday: 10:15 AM 3:45 PM 6:45 PM

Sunday – Wednesday: 1:00 PM 3:45 PM 6:45 PM

Thursday: 1:10 PM 3:50 PM 6:45 PM

MOONLIGHT

Friday: 9:35 PM

Saturday: 1:00 PM

Sunday – Thursday: 9:35 PM

ROGUE ONE

Friday: 10:40 AM 1:20 PM 4:10 PM 7:00 PM 9:50 PM

Saturday: 10:40 AM 1:20 PM 4:10 PM 7:00 PM

Sunday – Wednesday: 1:20 PM 4:10 PM 7:00 PM 9:50 PM

Thursday: 10:40 AM 1:20 PM 4:10 PM 7:00 PM 9:50 PM

SING

Friday: 11:10 AM 1:40 PM 4:00 PM 6:30 PM 8:55 PM

Saturday: 11:10 AM 1:40 PM 4:00 PM 6:30 PM

Sunday – Wednesday: 1:40 PM 4:00 PM 6:30 PM 8:55 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM 11:10 AM 1:40 PM 4:00 PM 6:30 PM 8:55 PM

FENCES

Friday: 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 4:25 PM 7:15 PM 10:00 PM

Saturday: 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 4:25 PM 7:15 PM

Sunday – Wednesday: 1:30 PM 4:25 PM 7:15 PM 10:00 PM

Thursday: 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 4:25 PM 7:15 PM 10:00 PM

TICKETS

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater.