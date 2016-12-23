Suspect arrested in carjacking at St. Charles Avenue restaurant

New Orleans police have arrested the man they say carjacked a couple in a restaurant parking lot on St. Charles Avenue earlier this month, authorities said.

Alvin Berfect, 27, is charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of carjacking and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the Dec. 10 robbery in the parking lot at Houston’s restaurant at 1755 St. Charles Avenue, according to a NOPD report.

The victims left the restaurant around 9:20 p.m. and as the woman closed her door, a man pulled it back open and pointed a long gun at her, demanding her purse and keys, the report states. He then forced them out of the vehicle, got into the car himself and drove off, the report states.

Investigators with the NOPD Sixth District, the Special Operations Division and the FBI worked together on the case and identified Berfect, the report states.

Berfect was subsequently identified in connection with a Nov. 7 hit-and-run at North Claiborne and St. Philip Street that killed 51-year-old Eddie Ray King as he rode home on a bicycle from his shift at a French Quarter restaurant, the report states. Berfect was charged with manslaughter and felony hit-and-run in that case, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.