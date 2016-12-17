Man carjacked at gunpoint overnight on Conery Street, police say

A man in his 70s was carjacked at gunpoint overnight on Conery Street in the Garden District, New Orleans police said Saturday morning.

The victim was in his car in the 1500 block of Conery (just off St. Charles Avenue) shortly before 2:15 a.m. when a man walked up to the driver’s side and pointed a gun at him, according to the initial NOPD report. The gunman ordered the victim and his passenger out and then drove off in the vehicle, a black four-door 2013 Mercedes Benz with license plate BB 1770, the report states.

Crime maps show that a fight had been reported in the same location about two hours later, though the police reports provide no information as to whether the two incidents are related.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.