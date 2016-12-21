Homicide under investigation in Central City, New Orleans police say

New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in Central City that left a single male victim dead Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The investigation is underway in the 2700 block of St. Andrew Street (between Magnolia and Clara streets), said NOPD spokeswoman Dawne Massey shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.