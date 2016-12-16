Gunman unsuccessfully tries to rob South Broad convenience store

A man armed with a gun tried to rob a convenience store in Broadmoor on Thursday evening, but was rebuffed and left without any money, New Orleans police said.

The would-be robber entered the Magnolia Discount in the 3300 block of South Broad (at Washington Avenue) around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, and pointed a gun at one of the cashiers, according to the initial NOPD report.

“[He] then pointed his gun at a second cashier demanding money,” the report states. “No money was exchanged and the subject fled the location in an unknown direction.”

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.