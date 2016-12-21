Get a sneak peek of Oak Street’s new Simone’s Market on Friday

The eagerly awaited new local grocery on Oak Street, Simone’s Market, will open its doors for the first time on Friday morning, giving Uptown shoppers a taste of what’s to come just before the Christmas holidays.

In what owner Simone Reggie describes as a “soft opening,” the market at 8201 Oak will open at 8 a.m. Friday with a limited stock of staple items and a small selection of prepared foods. No alcohol will be on sale, as she is still finalizing the permitting with the state, she said.

“You can kind of take a look around, introduce yourself, buy a gift certificate and all those things,” Reggie said.

Each new announcement about the development of Simone’s Market has been eagerly devoured by Uptown residents, and Reggie said a simple Facebook post about the soft opening has already been shared thousands of times.

“Opening a grocery store sure is a lot of work! We have been plugging away day and night to make this the best grocery to ever hit New Orleans. With that being said, we haven’t perfected it just yet,” according to the post. “You can come in, buy groceries & produce, last minute gift cards, sample a little of what we will be offering in our prepared foods section and look around.”

The market will open again on Saturday, but close early for Christmas Eve, and remain closed on Sunday, Reggie said. It will then open for regular business hours Monday.