Bus rider injured when window breaks in Central City shooting, police say

A teen was shot and a woman riding a bus nearby was injured by broken glass from a stray bullet Tuesday afternoon when gunfire broke out on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Central City, New Orleans police said.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, gunfire erupted from a black SUV with dark tinted windows in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard (near Freret Street), according to the initial NOPD report. An 18-year-old boy was hit by the gunfire, and a stray bullet hit a nearby RTA bus, shattering a window and injuring a 61-year-old woman inside the bus with glass fragments, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.