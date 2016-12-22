Delivery driver robbed of pizzas, cash on Nelson Street

A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint of seven pizzas and $800 in cash Wednesday night on Nelson Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim was delivering pizzas in the 9100 block of Nelson Street (near Mistletoe Street) just before midnight Wednesday, Dec. 21, when he was confronted by three men with guns, according to the initial NOPD report. They took his seven pizzas and $800 in cash from him before leaving, the report states.

The first suspect was was a 5-foot-7 black man with a light skin tone, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a gray or white sweater over his face and carrying a shotgun, the report states. The second suspect was 6-feet tall, wore all black and carried two handguns, one in each hand, the report states. The third was a 5-foot-9 black man wearing blue jeans, a black biker jacket and carrying an AK-47 with a wood grain handle, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.